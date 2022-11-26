Ask Yourself

Not Available

A film about a woman called San Mae, she had volunteered to herd the cattles in the mountains as young. When she is asked by her sister to go back to the city to get married, Min Suk Jo, the team leader of the pasturing unit tries to convince her to stay, as she is much needed there. But trouble soon appears, when the team leader himself is asked if he himself really would be able to send one of his own daughters to the mountain side for pasturing, thus leaving their comfortable life in the city.