Askar fi el-mu\'askar

Khedr discovers that he is wanted for vendetta by Metwally, one of his fellow soldiers and his friend in the Security central camp. He escapes from his friend who would never kill, yet is pushed by his uncle to avenge the death of his father. Khedr’s father marries him to his cousin and fiancée Sa’deyya hastily to be able to get a leave of marriage and get away from his avenger. The newlyweds seek refuge in his, twenty years absent, uncle Hassan’s flat in Cairo. His mistress, who is a belly dancer, throws them out of the flat and tries to attract Sa’deya to belly dancing. In the final confrontation between Khedr and Metwally the latter discovers that his uncle wants to seize the heritage and renounces the whole idea. The uncle is arrested and the newlyweds become actually married after their great escape.