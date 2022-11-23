Asking Alexandria: Through Sin + Self Destruction

Not Available

Debauchery, over-indulgence and an unapologetic disregard for safety; welcome to the world of the British hard rock sensation ASKING ALEXANDRIA. With their critically acclaimed sophomore album "Reckless & Relentless" debuting at #9 on The Billboard Top 10, they have dominated the landscape of heavy music with their unforgettable live show and iconic personas. The new, shocking short film "Through Sin and Self-Destruction" is a controversial, uncensored look into the real lives of a new era of rockstars for today’s generation as they take over the Sunset Strip.