Blake and Q are childhood best friends, roommates, and well - soulmates. After a long day trying to maintain her #girlboss status at work, Blake's one-track mind is solely set on the nachos Q has promised to make for dinner. In addition to the nachos, however, Q has also unexpectedly managed to kill someone in their apartment. Through a series of heavily graphic and hilarious situations, the girls tap into their inner serial killers and decide to handle the body themselves. Their naivete and inexperience leads to a weekend full of accidental drugs, Saran Wrap, and body that, for whatever reason, will not stop bleeding. So hypothetically speaking - how do you get rid of a body? Asking for a friend.