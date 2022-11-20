Asmara Pontianak K-Pop

Not Available

PONTIANAK K-POP tells a story about 2 guys who always compete with each other. Jejai whose real name is Sujaiman Jupri is a kind hearted, friendly, funny and honest guy. Love to lead a glamourous life although only works as a bus conductor at Bandar Kuala Selangor. His competitor, Rain whose real name is Tamirin Seeron is quite good looking, always act cool, trendy and quite fanatic about anything K-Pop related. He got dismissed from working at Kuala Lumpur and return to his village to look after his parents. Rain has financial difficulties while being unemployed. Find out whats next in both their life..