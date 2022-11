Not Available

A documentary film on an extraordinary artist called Asnaketch Worku who is as much a cultural icon to Ethiopians as Billie Holiday is to Americans and Edith Piaf to the French. Asnaketch lived her life on the edge of her artistry, over the edge of her passions. She brought high standards to theater and excitement to music in conservative Ethiopia in the 1950's-60's. Her gift and transparent nature made her infectious to audiences not only in Ethiopia but also around the world.