Asoy Geboy

Asep, Hilman, and Didi are village boys who go to Jakarta to study at the university. Their departure is blessed by the whole village who puts a lot of hope on them to one day improve the welfare of the village. In Jakarta, they live in a big house belonging to Didi’s uncle, that is next to a strippers’ boarding house. Salma, Lolyta, and Memey are strippers living in the boarding house. Memey is at an early stage of pregnancy, out of wedlock, so Salma and Lolyta intend to trap a man for her. They then find Asep. and accuses him of impregnating Memey. Meanwhile, Lolyta becomes closer to Didi and Hilman becomes closer with Salma.