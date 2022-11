Not Available

The sixth volume of Aspect Magazine rounds up a variety of thought-provoking new media pieces to explore the concept of location and present a dizzying diversity of approaches to expression. Segments feature artists Richard Clar, Shelley Eshkar, Paul Kaiser, Pete Gomes and Douglas Weathersby, with audio commentary by experts Christiane Paul, Jean-Luc Soret, George Fifield, Jelle Bouwhuis, Marisa Olson and James Hull.