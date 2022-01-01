Asphyx: Live Death Doom

Not Available

With a total playing time of approximately 225 minutes, "Live Death Doom" will contain ASPHYX's two-hour-plus July 4, 2009 performance in Essen, Germany as well as a one-hour-plus documentary about the history of ASPHYX and "tons of krushing additional bonus material." The main live show's audio (which is the same as the CD content) was mixed and mastered by producer Dan Swanö (BLOODBATH, EDGE OF SANITY), who had previously worked with ASPHYX on the band's 2009 comeback album, "Death...The Brutal Way". The glorious "Live Death Doom" old-school artwork was created by Axel Hermann, who was also responsible for the artwork on the group's classic 1990s releases. The DVD was coordinated and edited by Oliver "Bomber" Barth.