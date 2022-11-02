Aspiraciones

Not Available

The slow rhythm of regular breathing determines an analogous rhythm in the image: the fugue of a candle flame toward a virtual infinity generated by a lens with variable focal length. Each appearance of this vector (successive fixed positions of the zoom) corresponds to an equivalent interval of darkness, an identical number of unexposed stills. An attempt at metric cinema. The position of the flame varies slightly with each successive apparition and the displacement seems to stop for just a few seconds in order to introduce alternating stills in reverse order.