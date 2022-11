Not Available

Lucas Entertainment Exclusive Model Alexander Volkov debuts in “Ass Blasters,” his debut performance in the adult industry… and who better to show him the ropes than Adam Killian? Later on Ashton Summers and Michael Del Ray share their raw loads with one another. Dylan James savors Jonah Fontana’s hole with his tongue and cock. And the studly otter Xavier Jacobs takes ownership of Cam Christou’s ass in true “Ass Blaster” fashion!