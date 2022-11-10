Ass, Ca$h & Politics

Not Available

When Private puts the sexy and very willing wife of a real-life European politician, the camera of French superstar Anissa Kate and a big budget together the result is always going to be epic. “Ass, Cash and Politics” delivers you the stunning Mrs. Caroline Tosca in her first and perhaps last adult movie in a cameo role as the wife of a famous politician. While her fictional on-screen husband Theodore Tosca has a hidden hunger for power and wealth, Mrs. Tosca’s secret appetite is revealed by a trio of hung black studs in one of the best interracial scenes ever captured on film. Filmed in the air and on the ground across multiple Alpine locations "Ass, Cash and Politics" takes you on a star studded journey through the underbelly of politics. French beauties Anissa Kate and Eva Parcker are joined by UK star Jasmine Jae and yet another first timer, Angelique Duval, whose portrayal of a slutty secretary leaves no doubt about who is the boss!