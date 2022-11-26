Assalamualaikum Calon Imam

Not Available

Fisyah (played by Natasha Rizki) has a trauma it is not easy to trust men because her father had left her. Even so, he has a special feeling for Jidan (Andi Arsyil), a neighbor who lives near his home. This feeling emerged from childhood. He hopes that one day Jidan will come to propose to him. What do you want to say, Jidan turns out to apply for her brother, Salsya (Merdi Octav) who works as a doctor. Fisya felt a broken heart that made it harder for him to open his heart to men. He was silent and kept his feelings secret because he did not want to make his brother hurt.