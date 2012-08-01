2012

Assassin's Bullet

  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 1st, 2012

Studio

Mutressa Movies

In Assassin's Bullet, Slater plays Robert Diggs, a black ops agent who comes to work for Ambassador Ashdown (Hunger Games star Donald Sutherland), tracking down a vigilante assassin in Eastern Europe. The maverick hit(wo)man has been taking out high-profile targets on the U.S. hit list, and Diggs must uncover the killer's identity before there's an international incident. The usual game of cat and mouse ensues.

Cast

Donald SutherlandAmbassador Ashdown
Elika PortnoyVicky
Timothy SpallDr. Kahn
Ivaylo GeraskovAleks
Ivan KotsevVicky's Dad
Tanya MickovVicky' Mom

