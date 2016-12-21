2016

Assassin's Creed

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Science Fiction

Release Date

December 21st, 2016

Studio

New Regency Pictures

Lynch discovers he is a descendant of the secret Assassins society through unlocked genetic memories that allow him to relive the adventures of his ancestor, Aguilar, in 15th Century Spain. After gaining incredible knowledge and skills he’s poised to take on the oppressive Knights Templar in the present day.

Cast

Michael FassbenderCallum Lynch / Aguilar
Marion CotillardDr. Sophia Rikkin
Michael Kenneth WilliamsMoussa
Brendan GleesonJoseph
Charlotte RamplingEllen Kaye
Jeremy IronsAlan Rikkin

