The Chemist is a gritty action thriller about an aging assassin who is double crossed by his employer when he refuses to assassinate a woman he just met. On the run; Steele (Olivier Gruner) becomes the next target in this fast-paced battle, assassin vs. assassin, until he is surprised by a secret that changes everything he thought he knew. To complicate matters even more he begins to fall in love with his would-be target.