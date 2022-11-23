Assassination Classroom OVA

Not Available

Class 3-E is getting ready for their class trip to Kyoto, and Koro-sensei is as excited as ever! Nagisa is in a group with Kaede, Karma, Tomohito, Manami, and the class idol Yukiko Kanzaki. The students are aware of the fact that this is a great opportunity to assassinate Koro-sensei, but they cannot help having great time with him. However, the trip becomes even more exciting and dangerous when they get attacked by a bunch of delinquents who kidnap the girls. As if that is not enough, there is a hired sniper named Red Eye lurking around, ready to be the one who would assassinate Koro-sensei and claim the prize. Can the students of Class 3-E rely on Koro-sensei even now?