Assassination in Davos

  • Drama

Assassination in Davos (German: Konfrontation) is a 1976 Swiss thriller film directed by Rolf Lyssy and starring Peter Bollag, Gert Haucke and Marianne Kehlau. It is based on the assassination of the Swiss Nazi Wilhelm Gustloff by a student in 1936. The film was selected as the Swiss entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 48th Academy Awards, but was not nominated.

Cast

Gert HauckeWilhelm Gustloff
Marianne KehlauFrau Hedwig Gustloff
Hilde ZieglerDoris Steiger
Wolfram BergerZvonko
Max KnappPresident de la Cour
Günter Strack

