Assassination in Minsk — a Witness Speaks Out

Former fighter of the Belarusian "death squad" Yuri Garavsky tells how he participated in the abduction and murder of Lukashenka's opponents 20 years ago. Then ex-Interior Minister Yuri Zakharenko, ex-head of the Central Election Commission Viktor Gonchar and businessman Anatoly Krasovsky, who supported the opposition, disappeared in Belarus. Garavsky claims that they were kidnapped and killed by the soldiers of the special rapid reaction unit (SOBR) of the internal troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus. Among them was Garavsky himself.