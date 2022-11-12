Not Available

Assassino a Preço Fixo

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Carlino Productions

Arthur Bishop is a veteran hit man who, owing to his penchant for making his targets' deaths seem like accidents, thinks himself an artist. It's made him very rich, but as he hits middle age, he's so depressed and lonely that he takes on one of his victim's sons, Steve McKenna, as his apprentice. Arthur puts him through a rigorous training period and brings him on several hits. As Steven improves, Arthur worries that he'll discover who killed his father.

Cast

Charles BronsonArthur Bishop
Jan-Michael VincentSteve McKenna
Keenan WynnHarry McKenna
Jill IrelandThe Girl
Linda RidgewayLouise / Steve McKenna's Girlfriend
Frank DekovaThe Man

