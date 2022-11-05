1957

Assassinos em Fúria

  • Western

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

May 3rd, 1957

Studio

World Wide Pictures (WWP)

In one of his rare movie starring assignments, William Talman (Hamilton Burger on TV's Perry Mason) plays a dual role in The Persuader. Talman is seen as gunslinger Matt Bonham and his twin brother, preacher Mark Bonham. When Mark is killed by outlaw leader Bick Justin (James Craig), Matt takes his brother's place in the pulpit, ramming the Fear of God down the throats of the wanton townspeople. Impressed by Bonham's courage, the townsfolk begin to follow the straight and narrow path.

Cast

William TalmanMatt Bonham / Mark Bonham
James CraigBick Justin
Kristine MillerKathryn Bonham
Darryl HickmanToby Bonham
Georgia LeeCora Nicklin
Alvy MooreWilly Williams

Images