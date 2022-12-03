Not Available

Assault on VA-33

  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

DeInstitutionalized

Decorated veteran and PTSD sufferer, Jason Hill (Flanery) meets his wife, Jennifer, for lunch at the Veteran's Affairs hospital where she works. After Jennifer is called away for an emergency consultation with the head of US Military's Joint Chiefs of Staff, the hospital is taken hostage by heavily armed terrorists. Jason becomes the last line of defense and must battle the terrorists and his own PTSD induced demons to save his wife, the General, the hospital's staff and patients.

Cast

Images