Not Available

When a woman reaches a certain age, she gets a seasoned perspective on her own desires. She realizes that the most important benefit of her sexuality isn't security, wealth or status... but the lustful pleasure of deep, hard ass reaming! That's when veteran French director David Perry and his crew of well-hung butt bandits come to the rescue. David's latest, "Assfucked MILFs #3," gives mature European ladies exactly what they crave most - huge, hard cocks expanding their rectums.