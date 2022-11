Not Available

Hank and Rob go to New York City in search of adventure. Hank's objective is to seduce as many women as time and strength will allow. He meets Carol, who so overwhelms him with her sexual prowess that Hank proposes marriage to her. Although Rob is shy and inexperienced, he loses his innocence soon after arriving in New York and partakes in a wild variety of erotic experiences. He returns to his hotel room with a woman as innocent as he was when he arrived in the city.