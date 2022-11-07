Assignment: Witches Talisman

Not Available

Once in the depths of the frozen North, Arose a dark power. To some they were known as the Alliance. John Nolan was said to belong to this group. The town of Madison was built in the form of a pentagram on Indian burial ground, and John Nolan tried to set forth the end of time. The Talisman and the book stopped him hundreds of years ago, by a witch "Stella." Hundreds of years later, a young girl who has a 50,000 page SA Assigned by her teacher leads her into an adventure, reading an incantation and accidentally setting John Nolan free, rising from the dead. It is up to Cassy, to stop the evil entity from destroying the world as it changes from dimension to dimension. The Assignment is a colorful tale about a quest a woman faces present and past. Cassy, along with a witch, a priest, and her best friend Oliver end up on a roller coaster of mayhem, trying to solve the mystery and stop John Nolan from finishing what he had started hundreds of years ago.