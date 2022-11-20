Not Available

With a panoramic view of the city with the countryside in the background, the documentary approaches the urban area by framing the basilica, while the path of a monk with the torch seems to drive the camera up to the crypt of St. Francis. A narrator tells the story of the saint, of St Clare and of the orders by them founded. The images then create a sort of stroll in front of the art of Giotto and Cimabue. A procession of monks with the candles are the only human elements that stand out in the representation of the city and its architecture.