A "best of" compilation of live clips of various ASSJACK shows taped live at Alley Katz in Richmond, VA from 2003 - 2006 and clips of 1 show from May 2005 at Bluecats in Knoxville, TN. Special cameos by Dancing Outlaw Jesco White, Randy Blythe from Lamb of God and Chris Arp from Psyopus.