Assombração Urbana com Roberto Piva

Not Available

Urban Haunting with Roberto Piva was part of the 1st DOC-TV: Program for Promotion of Production and Broadcasting of the Brazilian Documentary, which was called by Imaginary Brazil. The program is a documentary about the life and poetry of Roberto Piva, a charismatic and contradictory urban figure that portrays in his verses or chaos that he observes life in the city of São Paulo. Roberto Piva emerged in the São Paulo scene of the 1960s and shows how his life is completely linked to the poems he made.