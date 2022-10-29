Not Available

On the heels of their enormously popular TV show, the Upright Citizens Brigade (Matt Besser, Amy Poehler, Ian Roberts, Matt Walsh) bring you Asssscat - an unparalleled improv comedy juggernaut. Beginning with a suggestion from the audience, a guest monologist tells a story that kicks off a series of high-octane improvised sketches. From medical marijuana to embarrassing sexual encounters, no topic is off limits to the renegade performers who have helped make Asssscat one of the longest running improv shows in the history of the world.