Not Available

Once a major wealthy town, Sulina is a victim of post-communist decline and disarray. Ten years after the fall of Ceausescu inhabitants still live in poverty. Despite their despair, there is room for dreams and humor. The Romanian town Sulina lies right in the no-man's-land of the Danube-delta, cut off from the rest of the world. Ten years after the fall of the communist regime the people here are worse off than ever. Sulina used to be a wealthy trade town. But with the decline of communism the economic connections petered out. The film portrays four of the region's inhabitants from three generations who just manage to get by.