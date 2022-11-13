Not Available

Abbas is an interior decorator who lives in Hurghada. He plans to marry Adela before the marriage is completed. The wedding is a problem with Ismat, the owner of the villa, which ends with her decorations. The problem ends with Raghda beating Ahmed in a sensitive place that prevents him from practicing his normal life as a man. For treatment While Adela is traveling to a sports tournament, Zahira Hanem and Ismat's mother intervene and persuade her to marry him instead of putting her behind the walls of the prison.