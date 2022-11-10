Not Available

Asterix & Obelix take on Caesar

  • Family
  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

AMLF

Set in 50 B.C., Asterix and Obelix are living in a small but well-protected village in Gaul, where a magic potion concocted by Druids turns the townsfolk into mighty soldiers. When Roman troops carve a path through Gaul to reach the English Channel, Caesar and his aide de camp Detritus discover the secret elixir and capture the Druid leader who knows its formula, and Asterix and Obelix are sent off to rescue them.

Cast

Christian ClavierAstérix
Gérard DepardieuObélix
Roberto BenigniLucius Detritus
Michel GalabruAbraracourcix (Majestix)
Gottfried JohnCaesar
Laetitia CastaFalbala

View Full Cast >

Images