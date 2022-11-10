Asterix the Gaul

In the year 50 BC, Gaul is occupied by the Romans - nearly. But the small village of Asterix and his friends still resists the Roman legions with the aid of their druid's magic potion, which gives superhuman strength. Learning of this potion, a Roman centurion kidnaps the druid to get the secret formula out of him.
|Jacques Morel
|Obélix (voice)
|Jacques Jouanneau
|Assurancetourix (voice)
|Pierre Tornade
|Abraracourcix (voice)
|Lucien Raimbourg
|Panoramix (voice)
|Pierre Trabaud
|Caius Bonus (voice)
|Ron Moody
|Prolix (voice)
View Full Cast >