Not Available

Asterix the Gaul

  • Family
  • Animation
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Dargaud Films

In the year 50 BC, Gaul is occupied by the Romans - nearly. But the small village of Asterix and his friends still resists the Roman legions with the aid of their druid's magic potion, which gives superhuman strength. Learning of this potion, a Roman centurion kidnaps the druid to get the secret formula out of him.

Cast

Jacques MorelObélix (voice)
Jacques JouanneauAssurancetourix (voice)
Pierre TornadeAbraracourcix (voice)
Lucien RaimbourgPanoramix (voice)
Pierre TrabaudCaius Bonus (voice)
Ron MoodyProlix (voice)

