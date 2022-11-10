1985

Asterix vs. Caesar

  • Comedy
  • Animation
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 5th, 1985

Studio

Gaumont International

Obelix falls for a new arrival in his home village in Gaul, but is heartbroken when her true love arrives to visit her. However, the lovers are kidnapped by Romans; Asterix and Obelix set out to rescue them on a dangerous journey that will involve gladiators, slavers and beauracracy - and a personal encounter with the Emperor himself, Julius Caesar...

Cast

Roger CarelAstérix (voice)
Pierre MondyCaius (voice)
Serge SauvionCésar (voice)
Henri LabussièrePanoramix (voice)
Pierre TornadeObélix (voice)
Roger LumontBriseradius (voice)

Images