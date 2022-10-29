Not Available

'Astram' is the remake of hindi movie 'Sarfarosh' which starred Aamir Khan in lead. The movie was a hit at that time. Suresh Krishna has tried to match the present cast with that of the original. His selection of script is an upset to the audience. He has selected Vishnu in lead but failed to have actual grip on the movie. Vishnu has performed well as a responsible IPS officer. This can be stated as his best job till now. The guy has a long way to go. Anushka, as Vishnu's ladylove, adds glamour to the movie. Though Jackie Shroff's role is short, his performance is fine. The technical aspects of the movie are pass muster. Music by S.A.Rajkumar is a mediocre. Suresh Krishna's direction, screenplay are okay.