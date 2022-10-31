Aston Martin DB7 - Profile Of A Supercar

Not Available

Cars produced by Aston Martin are rare and treasured creations. In this official video, produced with the full co-operation of Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd, you can discover the exciting spirit and verve of the new DB7 for which its predecessors are famous world-wide. Access to rare footage of the planning, testing and production of the car, together with road impressions by Stirling Moss and in-car camera footage, follow its fascinating development. We also have exciting footage of the new drop-top DB7 Volante. Sheer beauty, GT performance and modern design and styling blended with traditional craftsmanship are the hallmarks of this brand new practical supercar for the ‘90s.