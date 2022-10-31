Aston Martin DB7 - Profile Of A Supercar

Cars produced by Aston Martin are rare and treasured creations. In this official video, produced with the full co-operation of Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd, you can discover the exciting spirit and verve of the new DB7 for which its predecessors are famous world-wide. Access to rare footage of the planning, testing and production of the car, together with road impressions by Stirling Moss and in-car camera footage, follow its fascinating development. We also have exciting footage of the new drop-top DB7 Volante. Sheer beauty, GT performance and modern design and styling blended with traditional craftsmanship are the hallmarks of this brand new practical supercar for the ‘90s.
View Full Cast >