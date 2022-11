Not Available

Astor Piazzolla performs an evocative set of tangos at the 1984 Montreal Jazz Festival. Lovingly restored by Piazzolla's former student Richard Galliano, this footage captures seven songs by the renowned accordionist. Born in Argentina in 1921, Piazzolla proves his talent for injecting a range of emotions into his songs, which include "Lunfardo," "Muerte del Angel," "Adiós Nonino," "Resurrección del Angel," "Chin Chin" and "Otoño Porteño."