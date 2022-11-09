Astounding Adventures of Strongman and Quickboy

Not Available

A narrative about disease, death, love getting older, and sex. Dave and Adam have a meager existence as prostitutes in Toronto, when Dave receives a call from a friend in Sudbury. They must rush off in hopes of saving her. Adam spends most of his time writing comic books and is retelling his story as Strongman and Quickboy, as they fly of to Nebulon 5 to battle Xenon and save Princess Ariana. He has also brought along his video camera to capture the action. These two narratives coexist along the road, till they meet King Kipling, who crystallizes their concerns through pop philosophy and changes the course of the tale. The music of cougar party plays alongside the trip.