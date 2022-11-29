Astrea, the Amazing Woman

Not Available

Astrea plays an adventurous princess who roams the world in the service of justice, supported by her humorous sidekick Birillo (Ferdinand Guillaume). She takes up the cause of two young nobles, Michele and Jole, who have been dispossessed by the unscrupulous baron Max. With her bare fists, she eliminates six shifty circus people sent by Max. “Remarkable stunts, of which a professional strong-woman of Houdini- like prowess is the protagonist, are the outstanding feature of this unusual and entertaining thrill-film, whilst the amazing sensations are pleasantly relieved by a vein of irresistible comedy (“The Bioscope”, 1 April 1920).