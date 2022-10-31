Astro-Zombies M3: Cloned

Not Available

An ultra-secret government weapons project is headed up by a mad scientist's grand-daughter. Her mission: recreate the demented killing machines known as Astro Zombies. It doesn't take long before the deadly mutant clones escape from Area 51 and all hell breaks loose! Elite teams of Men In Black attempt extreme damage control measures, while government officials, master criminals, and the famed Doll Squad spring into action -- creating a mess of epic proportions!