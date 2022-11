Not Available

Blast off on a journey of a lifetime as this high-flying documentary takes you aboard the space shuttle Discovery with Comm. Pam Melroy and crew and into orbit for a rendezvous with the International Space Station. Traveling to more than 220 miles above the Earth's surface, the seven-member Discovery team carries out its 2007 mission and stills find time for some zero-gravity fun before returning to Earth at a top speed of mach 25.