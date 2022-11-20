Not Available

Astronauts Gone Wild: An Investigation Into the Authenticity of the Moon Landings is a 2004 documentary film produced and directed by Bart Winfield Sibrel, a Nashville, Tennessee-based filmmaker who charges that the six Apollo Moon landings in the 1960s and 1970s were elaborate hoaxes. Sibrel made this film as a follow-up to his 2001 video A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Moon, which accuses NASA of falsifying the Apollo 11 mission photography. The title of the film is a wordplay on the Girls Gone Wild video series.