Astronomy and the Bible

In this DVD Mike Riddle provides an analysis of the scientific evidence for the age of the solar system, a biblical and scientific analysis of the origin of the stars, a closer look at the evidence being used to support the big bang theory and the Bible vs the big bang theory; are they compatible? Bonus Material includes interviews with Danny Faulkner - Ph.D. of astronomy, Russell Humphrey - Ph.D. in Physics, Jason Lisle - Ph.D. in Astrophysics as well as Joe Sebeny - Rocket scientist Scenic video of God's creation