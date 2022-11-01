Asunto Reiner

Not Available

Silvia (Cuca Escribano) is local police in a village close to a luxury development. She lives with her husband, her young daughter and brother Camilo, with Down syndrome. One day a girl disappears from a nomadic village that had settled around the village. Everything seems to point to Camilo as guilty. Shortly afterwards disappears again another girl the same age. Unexpectedly, Camilo is accidentally hit by a car and dies. Convinced of the innocence of his deceased brother, Silvia not stop until you find the real culprit of the crimes.