Asyl: Park and Love Hotel

Not Available

A haven for clandestine lovers turns out to be more than most passers-by would imagine in this independent drama. The Parku Ando is a "love hotel" in Tokyo's Shinjuku district where couples can rent a room by the hour for romantic assignations. However, few of its regular customers seem to come there for sexual encounters; the hotel has become a hangout for rootless teenagers, senior citizens looking for a place to relax, and kids who play under the watchful eye of manager/owner Tsuyako.