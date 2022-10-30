Asylum Session

Not Available

Hiyoko wants to become an artist like her mother, but her father would prefer that she took a different career path. Enraged when she notices that he took all paintings done by her mother from the house, she decides to run away. Unable to find a place to sleep among her acquaintances, she ends up at Asylum Stadium, an abandoned field that is shelter for many homeless, but that is about to be torn down by the government. There she meets Akira, a strange individual capable of flying. [from AnimeNewsNetwork]