The Asylum Street Spankers head to the Pacific Northwest to serve up their unique, folksy blend of acoustic blues, early 20th-century jazz and playful originals in this live show at the Fez Ballroom in Portland, Ore. Vocalists Wammo and Christina Mars lead the group through a set that includes "If You Love Me You'll Sleep on the Wet Spot," "Dance This Mess Around," "Some of These Days" and "St. James Infirmary."