At Death's Door

Death is training his son in the art and responsibilities of the family business. His son does well until he's sent out on his own to claim an accident victim. Instead, he's asked by a friend of the dying man to help with CPR. Taken aback, he assents, the dying man is resuscitated, and Death's son is in the doghouse with dad. Enraged, pop gives his son 24 hours to deliver a corpse, so the young man sets out to ice the man who asked him for help earlier that day. Junior's target is a young actor, Tom, going through opening night and loved by Sarah, a rather histrionic young woman. A near-Death experience awaits them all as Junior comes of age.