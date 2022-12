Not Available

Once in the editorial office of the magazine "Funny Pictures" there was a phone call. Pioneer leaders of the local camp asked members of the "Club of Jolly Men" to give a concert on the occasion of the opening. Participants of the club happily agree and immediately hit the road. However, on the way to the camp, their truck broke down and they have to fix it immediately or find another way to get to the camp before the concert begins. And the beginning is exactly at 3:15.