“At first they don’t believe” documents the stories and experiences of two women who survived the regime, Sieng Chantei and Leay Kimchhean, as they navigate and confront these challenges. The film highlights the different ways that they have made their experiences of the regime meaningful. Building on the work of Changing the Story in Cambodia, and by learning from and with the innovative work of Cambodian civil society organisations, the film illustrates the importance of young people learning about and acknowledging the stories of survivors.